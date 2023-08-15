Occidental To Acquire Carbon Engineering

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is acquiring all the outstanding equity of Carbon Engineering Ltd. for total cash consideration of approximately $1.1 billion, to be made in three approximately equivalent annual payments, with the first at closing.

