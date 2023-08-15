Gas Storage An Increasingly Valuable Asset: Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure

The ability to store natural gas to capture both short-term opportunities driven by price volatility and opportunities from traditional seasonal demand shifts is becoming a valuable asset as the pace of North American gas production has outstripped storage development, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. interim chief executive officer Rob Colcleugh told analysts during the company’s second quarter 2023 conference call.

