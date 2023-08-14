CES Energy Breaks Second Quarter Revenue Record In ‘Stable Environment’

CES Energy Solutions Corp. achieved second quarter record-breaking revenue of $515.8 million versus its prior record level set in Q2 last year of $433.7 million, an improvement of 19 per cent.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more