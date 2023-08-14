Cathedral Q2 Revenue Climbs

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. reported revenue of $115.06 million in 2023 Q2, the highest for any second quarter in the company's history and represents an increase of 316 per cent from the same period of 2022.

