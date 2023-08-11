Strong Summer Air Travel Helping Oil Demand To Scale Record Highs: IEA

Global oil demand is set to expand by 2.2 million bbls/d to 102.2 million bbls/d in 2023, with China accounting for more than 70 per cent of growth, the International Energy Agency (IEA) noted in its August Oil Market Report.

