Rubellite Expects $54 - $65 MM In Spending

Rubellite Energy Inc.’s board of directors has approved the addition of the second rig at Figure Lake to expand development capital spending for the remainder of 2023, bringing total expected exploration and development capital spending for 2023 to $54 - $65 million.

