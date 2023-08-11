ExxonMobil Looking To Grow Low-Carbon Solutions Business Through Targeted M&A

Exxon Mobil Corporation is looking for M&A opportunities that leverage or extend its own technologies or skillsets to build out its Low Carbon Solutions business, chief executive officer Darren Woods said during a brief update on M&A during the company’s second quarter conference call.

