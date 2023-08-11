Chevron Back On Track To Push Permian Production Toward Million Barrel A Day Target

U.S. supermajor Chevron Corporation achieved record Permian Basin production of 772,000 boe/d in the second quarter of 2023, up 11 per cent compared to the same quarter of 2022 and up five per cent from its previous record quarterly production of 738,000 boe/d in the final quarter of 2022.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.