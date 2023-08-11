Canada Production Climbed In June, July And Expected To Jump Further In 2024: IEA

Canadian supply rose by 130,000 bbls/d to 5.4 million bbls/d in June, primarily from returning production after wildfires shut in close to 200,000 bbls/d in May, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported in its August Oil Market Report.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more