Calfrac Q2 Delivers Best Ever Q2 Adjusted EBITDA, Catches Up After Wildfire Delays

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. delivered its best ever second-quarter adjusted EBITDA, with the company’s operating teams in North America and Argentina cited for driving its success despite the challenging Canadian wildfire season, customer delays, and seasonal breakup in Western Canada and North Dakota.

