Bonterra To Drill First Montney Test Well

Bonterra Energy Corp. announced that before the end of 2023, it plans to drill its first Montney test well on its contiguous 45 section (28,880 acres) 100 per cent working interest land base situated north of Grande Prairie (Valhalla) within the capital budget of $120 - $125 million.

