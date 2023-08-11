Bonterra Output Down Slightly In Q2

Bonterra Energy Corp.’s production in Q2 2023 averaged 13,911 boe/d, three per cent higher than Q1 2023, reflecting well outperformance from new production brought onstream late in Q1 2023, offset by the impact of the Alberta wildfires that required production to be shut-in for safety measures during the quarter of approximately 333 boe/d.

