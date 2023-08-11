Birchcliff Spending In Line With Budget; Drills 2 Retention Wells At Elmworth

Birchcliff Energy Ltd.’s F&D capital expenditures are expected to be in-line with its guidance of $270 million to $280 million, which includes the bringing on production of 32 wells in Pouce Coupe and Gordondale and the drilling of two additional land retention wells in the Elmworth area.

