Enerflex Booked $140 Million Of ‘Energy Transition-Related’ Projects In Q2

Enerflex Ltd. says the long-term fundamentals for natural gas are robust — given its critical role in supporting global decarbonization efforts and future economic growth — and that the company is poised to capitalize on the growing demand for low-carbon solutions through its vertically integrated natural gas and energy transition offerings.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more