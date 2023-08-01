Contractor Operating Days For First Half Rises 8% Compared To Last Year

Members of the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC) recorded 10,623 operating days in the second quarter of 2023 in Western and Northern Canada, up from 10,104 a year ago.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more