Alberta Government Provides $50 Million To Advance Hydrogen Projects

The Government of Alberta announced $50 million through Alberta Innovates and Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) to support researchers, innovators, companies and industry to develop technologies that are critical to advancing the province’s Hydrogen Roadmap and Natural Gas Strategy.

