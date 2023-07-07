Calgary To Pilot Renewable Diesel With Supplier Shell

The City of Calgary, in partnership with its current fuel supplier, Shell Canada, will be piloting renewable diesel through The Green Fleet Strategy in support of the city’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more