Helium Evolution Says Farm-In Partner To Drill Five New Wells In Next Nine Months

Helium Evolution Incorporated says that its farm-in partner, North American Helium Inc. (NAH), has confirmed it will proceed with drilling five new wells pursuant to the enhanced farm-out agreement and the seismic agreement, both announced on Oct. 21, 2022.

