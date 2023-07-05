Highwood Asset Management To Acquire Castlegate, Boulder and Shale Petroleum For $139-Million

Highwood Asset Management Ltd. announced arm's-length agreements to acquire Castlegate Energy Ltd., Boulder Energy Ltd. and Shale Petroleum Ltd. for a net purchase price of approximately $139 million.

