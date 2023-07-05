BCER And Blueberry River Work To Develop New Consultation Process

A new consultation process is being co-developed by British Columbia Energy Regulator (BCER) and the Blueberry River First Nations (BRFN) to ensure the application referral process meets the requirements of the Blueberry River First Nations Implementation Agreement and respects Treaty Rights.

