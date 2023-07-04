DOB Land Sale Analysis: Valhalla, Sinclair and Willesden Green Parcels Highlight Alberta’s June 28 Sale

In the June 28, 2023 land sale, the province sold 13,968 hectares of P&NG leases and licenses, bringing in $7.99 million. Additionally, 2,880 hectares of oilsands leases sold for $0.53 million. This brings the total cumulative bonus paid to-date for the year in Alberta to $233.13 million.

