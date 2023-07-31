DOB Land Sale Analysis: Valhalla And Pembina Parcels Highlight Alberta’s July 26 Sale

In the July 26 land sale, the province sold 16,208 hectares of P&NG leases and licences bringing in $9.36 million. Additionally, 2,009 hectares of oilsands leases sold for $0.41 million. This brings the total cumulative bonus paid to-date for 2023 in Alberta to $251.15 million.

