Baytex Enjoys Operations Boost Thanks To Ranger, Waseca And Clearwater

With its new Ranger Oil Corporation acquisition in the Eagle Ford Basin scaling up its operating capacity since June, Baytex Energy Corp. announced production during the second quarter of 2023 of 89,800 boe/d — 86 per cent oil and NGLs.

