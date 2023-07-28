‘Monumental Moment’: TC Energy Split Unlocks Incremental Value For Two Separate Businesses

“It’s been a busy week” was the understated opening of remarks this morning by François Poirier, president and CEO of TC Energy Corporation, in describing the transformative deals announced over the past five days that set out the company’s path for the next decade.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more