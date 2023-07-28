FLINT Revenue Down For Q2

FLINT Corp. revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $168.6 million, representing a decrease of $4.6 million or 2.7 per cent from the same period in 2022 and an increase of $18.1 million or 12.0 per cent from the first quarter of 2023.

