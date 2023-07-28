Cenovus Has Positive Outlook On Differentials

Despite oilsands producers’ increasing production in recent weeks as turnarounds are now in the rearview mirror, Cenovus Energy Inc. has a positive outlook on light-heavy differentials as egress out of Alberta is not the issue it was in recent years.

