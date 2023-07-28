Cardinal Production Down For Q2

Cardinal Energy Ltd.’s average production volumes of 21,047 boe/d were negatively impacted by approximately 700 boe/d due to short-term shut-in production associated with forest fires in northern Alberta in the second quarter.

