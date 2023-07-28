Baker Hughes Rig Count: U.S. Down 5

The U.S. rig count is down five from last week to 664 with oil rigs down one to 529, gas rigs down three to 128 and miscellaneous rigs down one to seven.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more