Topaz Makes Tuck-In Acquisition Of Infrastructure And Royalty Assets In Core Operating Areas

Topaz Energy Corp. has entered into definitive agreements to acquire a 49.9 per cent working interest in a newly constructed and commissioned sweet natural gas processing facility and associated crude oil battery in the Wembley area in addition to gross overriding royalty interests in the Clearwater and Charlie Lake operating areas in Alberta which includes 17,000 gross undeveloped acres for total cash consideration of $39.5 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more