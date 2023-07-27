Topaz Makes Tuck-In Acquisition Of Infrastructure And Royalty Assets In Core Operating Areas

Topaz Energy Corp. has entered into definitive agreements to acquire a 49.9 per cent working interest in a newly constructed and commissioned sweet natural gas processing facility and associated crude oil battery in the Wembley area in addition to gross overriding royalty interests in the Clearwater and Charlie Lake operating areas in Alberta which includes 17,000 gross undeveloped acres for total cash consideration of $39.5 million.
