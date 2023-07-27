Search
Markets

Northern Lakeland Indigenous Alliance And Wolf Midstream In Equity Partnership

Wolf Midstream Canada LP and Northern Lakeland Indigenous Alliance (NLIA) announced they have closed a subscription agreement whereby a group of five Alberta-based First Nations and Métis Settlements have acquired an approximately 43 per cent interest in the Access NGL Pipeline System (Access NGL) from Wolf.

Continue Reading.
Start a Free Trial

Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.

Start a free trial Start your free trial

Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits:

  • 3X Daily News Briefs
  • Oilsands Data
  • Interactive Data Dashboards
  • Infographics
  • And more

Your company may have purchased an enterprise-wide subscription for the Daily Oil Bulletin.

Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.

Got It!