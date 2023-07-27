Northern Lakeland Indigenous Alliance And Wolf Midstream In Equity Partnership

Wolf Midstream Canada LP and Northern Lakeland Indigenous Alliance (NLIA) announced they have closed a subscription agreement whereby a group of five Alberta-based First Nations and Métis Settlements have acquired an approximately 43 per cent interest in the Access NGL Pipeline System (Access NGL) from Wolf.
