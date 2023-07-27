Choose The Right Methane Measurement Tools For Your Company

Methane measurement technology is undergoing rapid changes.

Staying updated on new and emerging technologies requires a significant amount of time and effort, like having a full-time job.

A new course focused on cutting-edge methane measurement emissions technology will provide an overview of the importance of different approaches in detecting and accurately quantifying methane emissions.

Join Thomas Fox and Jeff Rutherford of Highwood Emissions Management for One Hundred Options: Making Sense of Methane Measurement Technologies online course on September 13.

Attendees will leave the course knowing how to choose the right methane measurement technologies for their operations.

Actionable insights will be provided on methane measurement that can be applied by your team and across your company. Participants will learn how to strategically think about using these measurement techniques, both for LDAR and for better data predictive analytics, as well as to use measurement data for voluntary disclosure and ESG reporting.

The course is recommended for anyone working in the energy sector in the United States or Canada looking to benefit from rapidly evolving innovation in methane measurement.

Key course benefits

Model methane emissions more effectively

Critically assess vendor GHG performance

Pinpoint measurement technologies to adopt

Course takeaways

Assess the full range of methane measurement technologies, including handheld instruments, satellites, and everything in between.

View claims about performance from vendors through a critical lens.

Navigate technology selection by understanding value proposition, relevant performance metrics and common pitfalls.

Understand existing and probable future regulatory measurement requirements.

Weigh the pros and cons of Alternative LDAR (Alt-FEMPs) and demonstrating emissions reduction equivalence.

Understand the value of methane technology models like LDAR-Sim.

