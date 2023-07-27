Canadian Fleet In High Demand For Precision

Precision Drilling Corporation’s Canadian fleet is in high demand with 58 rigs running, including all of its Super Triples and pad capable Super Singles.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more