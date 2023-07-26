Duvernay And New Montney Assets Deliver For Crescent Point In Second Quarter

Crescent Point Energy Corp. generated $278 million of excess cash flow in second quarter of 2023, driven by strong performance from its liquids rich Kaybob Duvernay assets and its new Montney tight oil assets purchased from Spartan Delta Corp. early in 2023.

