CSEE Field Trip - August 16 - The Gog Quartzite

2023 FIELD TRIP

August 16, 2023

The Gog Quartzite: an Analogue Field Trip to Examine Carbon Sequestration Targets

With the recognition of the impact of climate change, interest in carbon sequestration (CCS) has increased exponentially. Alberta is at the forefront of CCS with at least 25 ongoing projects, many of them focused on Cambrian reservoirs. The Cambrian Gog Quartzite, outcropping around Lake Louise, provides a near perfect analogue to proven subsurface CCS reservoirs like the Basal Cambrian Sandstone and Deadwood formations. Both formations have proven successful in projects like QUEST in Alberta and Aquistore in Saskatchewan.

This field trip will include stops to discuss the importance of reservoir-seal pairs and an overview of some structural features typical of the Rockies. We will then examine a series of outcrops of the Gog Quartzite to explore sedimentary structures, stacking patterns and ichnology. Structural features including folding and fractures (both open and closed) will also be addressed. Planned stops will include two sections in Kicking Horse Pass and a stroll along the banks of stunning Lake Louise. During the day we will take the opportunity to discuss what makes a good CCS reservoir and the importance of other elements. We will also look at some case studies from around the world..

Click here for more information or to register.