Crescent Point Seeing Improved Productivity In Early Montney Wells

Crescent Point Energy Corp. has turned its technical team loose on the Gold Creek Montney assets acquired from Spartan Delta Corp. earlier this year and is already seeing positive trends in well costs and incremental productivity increases, chief operating officer Ryan Gritzfeldt told analysts at the company’s second quarter 2023 conference call Wednesday morning.
