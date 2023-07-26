Adidas Using Material From Calgary Company’s Captured Carbon

Shoes from an Adidas AG clothing and footwear line described by the manufacturer as being built to perform in the harshest conditions will use material from captured carbon.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more