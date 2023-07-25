Volt Lithium In $6 Million Marketed Public Offering

Volt Lithium Corp. has entered into an engagement letter with Canaccord Genuity Corp. pursuant to which the Canaccord Genuity has agreed to lead, on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Paradigm Capital on a "best-efforts" marketed basis, a public offering.
