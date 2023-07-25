Search
Oilfield Services
Upstream

Sand Prices High: Proppant-Intensive Plays Remain An Inflationary Item For Canadian Industry

Frack sand prices have risen steadily in recent quarters, and likely will remain strong for proppant-intensive plays such as the Montney, Duvernay and even the Deep Basin, continuing to climb relative to 2022, says Rystad Energy AS senior analyst Mark Quesada.

Continue Reading.
Start a Free Trial

Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.

Start a free trial Start your free trial

Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits:

  • 3X Daily News Briefs
  • Oilsands Data
  • Interactive Data Dashboards
  • Infographics
  • And more

Your company may have purchased an enterprise-wide subscription for the Daily Oil Bulletin.

Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.

Got It!