Sand Prices High: Proppant-Intensive Plays Remain An Inflationary Item For Canadian Industry

Frack sand prices have risen steadily in recent quarters, and likely will remain strong for proppant-intensive plays such as the Montney, Duvernay and even the Deep Basin, continuing to climb relative to 2022, says Rystad Energy AS senior analyst Mark Quesada.
