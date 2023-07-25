Rig Release Count, Meterage Rise In First Half On Strength Of B.C. Drilling Activity

Producers rig released 2,540 wells across Canada in the first half of 2023, excluding experimental holes, a six per cent increase from 2,387 wells drilled in January-June 2022.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more