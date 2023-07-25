Higher Prices Outstrip Cost Inflation Leading To Higher Netbacks In 2022

High commodity prices papered over significant cost inflation in 2022, resulting in a major jump in netbacks for Canada’s 69 public oil and gas operators.

Supply costs increased as input costs climbed, said Mark Young, senior analyst with Evaluate Energy. “Operators were able to mitigate cost inflation to some extent through improved productivity, particularly in drilling and completions. However, fuel and labour costs are much tougher to mitigate and permeate the entire system.”

Operators reported a 58 per cent rise in netbacks per boe in 2022 compared to 2021, despite higher operating expenditures and transportation costs and a big jump in royalty payments.

“Royalty payments took a big bite out of netbacks,” said Young. “With lower prices in 2023 they should have less impact this year.”

Operating costs increasing

Combined operating and transportation costs increased 22 per cent in 2022 from 2021, reaching an average $22.42/boe. Operating and transportation costs have been on an upward curve since 2018, increasing by 44 per cent.

Worker shortages a major challenge

Industry is facing an uphill battle in recruiting new talent, said Cyril Elbers, Director, ESG Advisory at KPMG in Canada.

“The oil and gas industry has had a public relations challenge over the last decade,” said Elbers. “Many young people oppose oil and gas development, stemming from misperceptions about the industry including a false sense that oil and gas companies are not committed to combating climate change. There is a dominant view that oil and gas is a polluting, sunset industry with diminishing long-term career prospects. The sector must dispel the incorrect notion that transitioning to renewables means the oil and gas industry will be obsolete by 2030. This discourages new talent.”

Across industries in Canada, 700,000 skilled tradespeople are set to retire by 2028, according to research published by RBC. In the oil and gas industry a looming labour crisis is amplified even further, said Elbers.

“Critical skills gaps are emerging that should compel companies to evolve hiring practices towards untraditional labour groups,” said Elbers. “Women, new skilled immigrants to Canada, including temporary foreign workers, and Indigenous communities represent a significant pool of untapped labour, which should be on the radars of oil and gas recruiters.”

Indigenous peoples represent a massive pool of untapped labour, he said. As the fastest-growing cohort of Canadian youth, Indigenous workers – many of whom are underemployed and live in proximity to oil and gas activity – could represent a significant portion of the future skilled trades workforce.

“To be successful here, oil and gas companies would benefit from a thoughtful and intentional approach to Indigenous workforce development that recognizes the unique customs and cultures,” he said. “This will help to sustain a win-win relationship between companies and their Indigenous workforce, including access to local knowledge and greater support from Indigenous communities.”

Supply costs climb but improved balance sheets, productivity increases limit rise

Excluding Royalties, operators saw a nine per cent increase in all-in supply costs in 2022 over 2021, driven by operating and transport expenditures.

Average interest expenses were down 23 per cent, from $2.91/boe to $2.25/boe, as operators cancelled debt.

Average general and administrative costs were down six per cent.

Three-year average finding and development costs were up only 2.2 per cent compared to the previous year.

“This slight increase in F&D costs doesn’t tell the whole story,” said Young. “All indications are drilling and completion costs rose sharply in 2022 and operators are reporting continued increases in 2023. While productivity increases and resulting reserve additions will temper total F&D costs, we expect increases next year.”

Operators need to look to supply chain for savings

Given the current overall inflationary environment in the economy, operators need to be proactive in monitoring and managing costs to identify and address any potential problems early on., said Zach Parston, Energy & Infrastructure Advisory Partner at KPMG in Canada. A primary area of focus is in managing their supply chain.

They could consider diversifying their supplier base, thus reducing their reliance on any one supplier, resulting in more flexibility in managing price increases, said Parston. Operators can negotiate better terms with their suppliers through longer contract terms and price guarantees.

By improving operational efficiency and asset integrity operators could reduce their reliance on external resources and services, which can help to mitigate the impact of inflation, he added. “This could include things like optimizing production processes, reducing waste, and improving asset management.”

Investing in new technologies can also reduce reliance on suppliers and improve efficiency,” he added. “This could include things like using automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence.”

Cost inflation hits unconventional resource plays

Tight oil and gas operators saw significant cost inflation in 2022 as oilfield service companies passed on higher supply costs while working to capture sustainable margins after five years in survival mode.

However, unconventional resources operators have seen substantial improvements in productivity and reserves through drilling longer laterals and more intensive fracture stimulations.

B.C. Montney operators targeting dry gas have seen IP90s almost double on wells drilled from 2021-2022 compared to wells drilled the previous three years (2017-2020).

Charlie Lake operators began increasing completion lengths in 2021, with many wells now reaching 3,000–3,600 metres. Completions intensity has remained stable, with average stage spacing in the 50–56 metre range and proppant intensity of around 0.25 tonnes per metre.

Despite service cost inflation, operators managed to keep completion costs per metre stable in 2022 compared to 2021, after seeing significant declines in cost the previous four years.

Multilateral horizontal drilling technology drives heavy oil renaissance

The advent of multilateral horizontal drilling technology in conventional heavy oil development has had a significant impact on supply costs. Operators are drilling as many as eight multilateral legs per well, with companies reporting 50 per cent higher well productivity and almost 40 per cent increases in reserves per well using the technology originally implemented in the Clearwater play in northern Alberta.

SAGD operators finding efficiencies throughout operations

Thermal oilsands operators are finding greater efficiencies increasing lateral lengths, infill drilling, redrilling wells into more productive parts of the reservoir, and they continue to test solvent-based technology to greatly reduce the amount of steam used to free up bitumen.

geoLOGIC systems Top Analysis data shows significant variation in lateral length between operators and between developments. Developments with more homogenous reservoirs have seen longer lateral lengths. In general, longer laterals have resulted in less production per metre but a significant overall increase in well production.

Operators are also redrilling wells using improved well guidance technology to target more productive areas of the reservoir. Cenovus Energy has had success with redrills at its Foster Creek operations and is doing a similar program at its Sunrise assets acquired from Husky. Many of the redrill targets are below existing well pairs and are chasing stranded pay, like infill wells targeting left behind resource between SAGD pairs

Operators also continue to pilot solvent-aided recovery processes using condensate, butane, propane, and natural gas. Both Imperial Oil and CNRL reported positive results on solvent tests in 2022 and have plans to integrate the process into projects.

Editor's note:

Canadian oil and gas producers reported major increases in cash flows in 2022 as geopolitical uncertainty drove commodity prices to highs not seen in almost a decade. The influx of cash enabled the 69 Canadian headquartered public companies tracked in the 2023 Top Operators Report to continue repairing balance sheets and to increase capital spending, but shareholders were the greatest beneficiaries.

ESG challenges continued to be a priority in 2022, as operators focused on emissions reduction and Indigenous reconciliation.

Cost inflation was a key theme, driven by continued supply chain disruptions, talent shortages, and an oilfield service sector looking to regain operating margins after five difficult years.

Market diversification was another priority, as operators used incremental additions to pipeline infrastructure to access higher value markets.

The 2023 Top Operators Report reviews the most important trends that emerged in 2022, and how these will shape the business landscape in 2023-2024.

To sort through these challenges, we are leveraging the experience of professional services firm KPMG in Canada.

Data analysts from Evaluate Energy provide context to the stream of information coming from corporate financial reporting, backstopped by subsurface and operational data from geoLOGIC systems and reporting by the Daily Oil Bulletin.

