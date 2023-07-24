Managing In Volatile Commodity Markets

Canada’s top oil and gas operators saw wild swings in commodity prices the last five years.

Oil prices ranged from lows of US$18 per barrel (negative futures) in April of 2020 peak pandemic to reach $140 per barrel in the second quarter of 2022 as the war in Ukraine hit markets.

North American natural gas prices have seen similar swings, with regional markets sometimes reaching an effective price of $0/mcf, while climbing to levels as high as $20/mcf in other markets.

At the same time market access has improved for Canadian operators, allowing them to push supply into higher value physical markets. New infrastructure has increased capacity to the US Gulf Coast oil refineries and export terminals and when TMX comes on stream next year it will further diversify physical markets for Canadian oil production, said Mark Young, senior analyst with Evaluate Energy.

“The North American natural gas grid is increasingly becoming interconnected as well, allowing Canadian operators to supply regional markets across the US,” Young added. “Growth in US LNG exports has allowed Canadian operators to reach offshore markets in some instances as well.”

Whether operators shift capital to increase production to fill this increased egress will depend on a variety of factors, said Jassie Kang, Audit Partner at KPMG in Canada. Producers are acting with much more discipline coming out of the pandemic and are being measured in their capital allocations and production growth. Most balance sheets have been cleaned up and there remains a continued focus on providing shareholder returns especially during times where producers may feel they are being undervalued.

“How quickly we see an increase in production will depend on these factors more so than increased market access,” he said. However, companies are focused on obtaining the highest return on their investment and being able to access additional global markets to obtain a price premium would provide that opportunity. “It will likely be a combination of disciplined and measured production growth and a shift in barrels from North American to global markets that will result from TMX.”

Physical market access improving natural gas economics

Canada’s largest natural gas producers took advantage of greater physical connectivity to U.S. markets to capture higher prices in 2022. The west coast of the U.S. proved to be the strongest market for Canadian gas, as traditional markets in the Midwest saw a warmer winter than normal.

“Accessing additional markets in the US for gas such as Dawn, Malin, and Chicago have provided premiums and acted as good diversification strategies to AECO,” said Kang.” I suspect we will continue to see producers take advantage of diversification opportunities in the U.S. as they arise. However, securing pipeline capacity to access these markets will be required. In terms of other diversification opportunities in North America, the most prominent one could be supplying more gas for U.S. LNG exports.”

This diversification into global markets through LNG exports could impact realized prices in two ways, said Kang. Producers will receive a premium through selling into these markets, and the increased demand will lessen periods of excess local supply that causes downward price volatility in North America.

But there will be challenges for Canadian operators wanting to access global LNG markets either through the U.S. or Canadian terminals, Kang added. Operators will need the reserves and production capacity to support longer-term marketing contracts and the potential take or pay risks. They will also be competing with U.S. operators with abundant supplies feeding its much larger LNG export capacity.

“Will Canadians be squeezed out of the market? There is also potential for transportation issues if Canada tries to move too much gas south to the Gulf Coast.”

Demand for condensate and pentanes plus to dilute bitumen should support prices and encourage continued investment in liquids rich gas development, said Young. Condensate prices averaged C$118.17/bbl in 2022, up 37 per cent from the 2021 average price of C$86.04/bbl.

Gas storage could become an issue with increased demand

The issue of gas storage is not widely acknowledged in LNG or energy transition discussions, said Kang. However, increasing export demand, coupled with increasing demand for gas for baseload or peaking power plants, makes having appropriate natural gas storage vital.

“Producers will continue to be challenged in the ability to build storage for peak withdrawal season to optimize pricing,” said Kang. “With electricity demand expected to increase as electrification increases, we need increased storage to meet the needs of power generation.”

New energy applications will compete with gas for underground storage capacity, Kang added. This will include a need to inject hydrogen or compressed air as stored energy as intermittent renewable energy increases. “We likely should be hearing more about energy storage as part of the energy transition story.”

Hedging provides stability in volatile markets

The major jump in oil and gas prices resulting from the conflict in Ukraine translated into significant realized hedging losses in 2022.

Oil prices climbed 38 per cent from the final quarter of 2021 to the second quarter of 2022 on a WTI basis. NYMEX Natural gas prices jumped 66 per cent as US operators rushed to export LNG to meet winter demand in the EU.

“The Ukraine conflict was a geopolitical black swan for hedging strategies,” said Mark Young, Evaluate Energy senior analyst. “Completely unpredictable, it resulted in operators leaving a lot of revenues on the table.”

Canadian operators reported realized hedging losses of $6.15/boe compared with $4.68/boe in 2021. Natural gas weighted operators reported average realized hedging losses of $5.19/boe in 2022, up from $3.83/boe in 2021. Realized losses averaged $10.35/boe in the second quarter of 2022.

While many operators continued reporting realized losses in the first quarter of 2023, the tide is expected to turn if gas price weakness continues in the remainder of the year.

Operators have faced some criticism from analysts and shareholders for their hedging strategies, but they remain a key component in managing cash flows, said Young.

“Hedging stabilizes revenues in what have been volatile markets and that helps operators protect their balance sheets, ensure they have the funds to carry out capital programs, and to pay regular dividends,” said Young.

Editor’s note:

Canadian oil and gas producers reported major increases in cash flows in 2022 as geopolitical uncertainty drove commodity prices to highs not seen in almost a decade. The influx of cash enabled the 69 Canadian headquartered public companies tracked in the 2023 Top Operators Report to continue repairing balance sheets and to increase capital spending, but shareholders were the greatest beneficiaries.

ESG challenges continued to be a priority in 2022, as operators focused on emissions reduction and Indigenous reconciliation.

Cost inflation was a key theme, driven by continued supply chain disruptions, talent shortages, and an oilfield service sector looking to regain operating margins after five difficult years.

Market diversification was another priority, as operators used incremental additions to pipeline infrastructure to access higher value markets.

The 2023 Top Operators Report reviews the most important trends that emerged in 2022, and how these will shape the business landscape in 2023-2024.

To sort through these challenges, we are leveraging the experience of professional services firm KPMG in Canada.

Data analysts from Evaluate Energy provide context to the stream of information coming from corporate financial reporting, backstopped by subsurface and operational data from geoLOGIC systems and reporting by the Daily Oil Bulletin.

