Baker Hughes Rig Count: U.S. Down 6

The U.S. rig count is down six from last week to 669 with oil rigs down seven to 530, gas rigs down two to 131 and miscellaneous rigs up three to eight.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more