Top Operators See Cash Windfall In 2022 From High Commodity Prices But Keep Tight Rein On Capital Spending

Canada’s publicly traded oil and gas operators reported major increases in revenues, operating cash flows, and free cash flows in 2022 as global supply concerns drove commodity prices skyward.

However, operators remained focused on capital discipline in 2022, limiting investment in M&A and on growth projects while instead returning free cash flow to investors through buybacks and dividends.

The 69 active publicly traded oil and gas companies reported a 51 per cent increase in revenues net of royalties in 2022, with total sales revenues eclipsing $300 billion. Net income climbed from $33.2 billion to $60.2 billion, an 81 per cent upturn.

Operating cash flows increased 66 per cent, from $58 billion to $96.6 billion, while free cash flows jumped from $28.5 billion to $62.4 billion.

The driving force was a 45 per cent year-over-year increase in the WTI benchmark oil price, and a 48 per cent increase in AECO gas prices.

Total operator revenues were more than double the pre-pandemic years of 2018 and 2019 and more than triple 2020, when the pandemic destroyed demand and sent prices spiraling downward, said Mark Young, senior analyst for Evaluate Energy. Operating cash flows in 2022 were up 135 per cent compared to the 2018-2019 average, with free cash flows up 263 per cent.

“After some very difficult years financially operators were able to repair balance sheets, begin to regain shareholder trust, and make targeted investments in their operations in 2022,” said Young.

So where did operators spend their cash flow?

Operators lived up to their commitment to return capital to shareholders in 2022, with $37.3 billion spend on share buybacks and dividends. Around $23.3 billion of cash was used on buybacks, up from $6.3 billion in 2021, as cash flows climbed. A little over $14 billion was spent on dividends, up from $5.8 billion. Buybacks and dividends accounted for 37 per cent of cash used in 2022, compared with 19 per cent in 2021.

Share buybacks were effective and will continue to be an effective approach to returning capital, said Evan Jones, Tax Partner, at KPMG in Canada. “We expect to see an increase in share buybacks in 2023 before the additional two per cent share buyback tax kicks in on January 1, 2024. However, this tax is not expected to result in a big deterrence as it may be viewed as a cost of doing business.”

One of the intentions of special or variable dividends was to create a return of capital mechanism that was linked to financial results/commodity pricing, said Jones. If prices retreat so does the magnitude of the special/variable dividend. This was the advantage, the linkage between the dividend and the volatility within the industry.

“It will be interesting to see investor reaction should it be necessary to contract this form of return of capital,” he added. “Will investors remember the variability, or have they grown accustomed to the dividend?”

Debt repayments totaled $21.4 billion for the year, up from $18.6 billion in 2021. On a percentage basis, debt repayments accounted for 22 per cent of cash used, down from 30 per cent in 2021.

Managing the balance sheet and adhering to capital discipline will continue to be a focus area, said Jones, but there is variance in what operators believe is an appropriate level of debt to carry that will impact how much debt continues to be retired.

“It is hard to say what the “benchmark” debt level is anymore,” he explained. “There may have been a time when 2-3 times cash flow was the number, but I don’t think this is the case today. The level of debt within an operator varies greatly and we see examples of it working on both ends of the spectrum — higher debt levels and no debt.”

Capital expenditures of the 69 public operators, excluding M&A, increased by 35 per cent on an absolute basis to reach $34.4 billion in 2022. Including M&A, capital expenditures declined 11 per cent year-over year. Around 35 per cent of available cash went to capital expenditures in 2022 compared to 42 per cent the previous year.

Operators will continue to invest in production growth and key ESG projects, however, return of capital will be a focus area, said Jones. “I see operators continuing to return capital as the market demands it to cope with a combination of inflationary pressures and operators struggling to deploy capital elsewhere due to the ongoing political landscape that impacts the industry.”

M&A spending down in 2022

The 69 operators reported a 7.8 per cent increase in production, with oil and liquids up 4.7 per cent, and gas production up over 12 per cent in 2022. Around one-third of the production increase came through corporate or asset acquisitions in late 2021 and throughout 2022.

“Acquisitions of private operators by public companies remains a key trend,” said Eoin Coyne, Evaluate Energy senior M&A analyst. “Other deals have focused on Canadian operators buying assets from multinationals looking to rationalize their portfolios.”

M&A activity slowed in 2022 compared to the previous four years which saw significant consolidation in the oilsands as Canadian operators acquired multinational operator assets, said Coyne. Most deals in late 2021 and 2022 focused on midcap operators looking to build scale in core areas or optionality into their asset mix.

There have also been a few large deals completed recently by oil focused midcaps entering Alberta resource plays, said Coyne.

Field capital expenditures focused on liquids rich Montney and oil plays

Organic gas and liquids production growth was largely driven by operators moving to full field development in the Montney, although there was also significant growth from the Clearwater.

The deal struck between the Blueberry River First Nations (BRFN) and B.C. government announced in January 2023 is driving increased activity in the Montney after an almost year-long permitting hiatus. Wells drilled in B.C. were up 19 per cent in the first four months of 2023, with meterage up almost 25 per cent.

ESG related capital expenditures increasing

More cash flow is also being spent on ESG-related challenges.

Operators are allocating significant resources to R&D activities, collecting and monitoring of data, analysis of carbon offputs, as well as ESG investor reporting, said Jones. “Many operators are also allocating resources to project modeling to ensure they qualify for various government green incentives announced in the 2022 and 2023 federal budgets to help manage these additional costs.”

Following the pandemic operators saw inflows of both federal and provincial dollars to reduce asset retirement obligations. Spending continues to reduce long term liabilities, but the dollar amount of liabilities continues climbing.

Allocating capital to ongoing remediation responsibilities is crucial, said Jones. “This is a macro level issue for government and industry experts, like the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER), to continue to evaluate and monitor under the Liability Management Framework (LMF). For example, is the rate and risk of remediation appropriately tied to the financial health of the entity, the remaining life of the assets, and cash flows from the underlying reserves? Each operator should focus on maintaining and improving the criteria which factor into their Licensee Capability Assessment (LCA) under the LMF and understand their risk level with respect to the industry benchmark. This will help set a pace of remediation and reclamation that is appropriately matched to the underlying cash flows.”

To sort through these challenges, we are leveraging the experience of professional services firm KPMG in Canada.

Data analysts from Evaluate Energy provide context to the stream of information coming from corporate financial reporting, backstopped by subsurface and operational data from geoLOGIC systems and reporting by the Daily Oil Bulletin.

