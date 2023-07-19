Green Impact Partners Receives Approval For Cogen Facility At Calgary Future Energy Park

Green Impact Partners Inc. has received approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) to construct and operate a 30-MW natural gas-fired cogeneration facility for the Future Energy Park in Calgary.

