Balancing Competing Priorities Key To Successfully Navigating Shifting Energy Markets, Says KPMG’s Doig

Canadian oil and gas producers reported major increases in cash flows in 2022 as geopolitical uncertainty drove commodity prices to highs not seen in almost a decade. The influx of cash enabled the 69 Canadian headquartered public companies tracked in the 2023 Top Operators Report to continue repairing balance sheets and to increase capital spending, but shareholders were the greatest beneficiaries.

ESG challenges continued to be a priority in 2022, as operators focused on emissions reduction and Indigenous reconciliation.

Cost inflation was a key theme, driven by continued supply chain disruptions, talent shortages, and an oilfield service sector looking to regain operating margins after five difficult years.

Market diversification was another priority, as operators used incremental additions to pipeline infrastructure to access higher value markets.

The 2023 Top Operators Report reviews the most important trends that emerged in 2022, and how these will shape the business landscape in 2023-2024.

To sort through these challenges, we are leveraging the experience of professional services firm KPMG in Canada.

Data analysts from Evaluate Energy provide context to the stream of information coming from corporate financial reporting, backstopped by subsurface and operational data from geoLOGIC systems and reporting by the Daily Oil Bulletin.

Canada’s oil and gas operators are facing a laundry list of competing priorities from major stakeholders as the industry recovers from a difficult decade, which saw low and often volatile commodity prices and market restraints due to a lack of egress out of western Canada and looks ahead to potential growth opportunities.

“Governments at different levels have conflicting objectives and need to talk constructively with each other,” said Shane Doig, KPMG in Canada’s National Energy Leader. “Investors have objectives surrounding capital returns that make balancing short term production growth and longer-term reserve growth difficult. Layered in is a heightened focus on energy security, ESG concerns like reduced carbon and methane emissions, and the importance of Indigenous reconciliation.”

Meanwhile longstanding bottlenecks limiting export growth are finally easing, creating opportunities for growth. With oil, recent U.S. pipeline connections have Canadian operators delivering more product to Gulf Coast refineries or export markets, shifting the price point downstream from traditional Midwest markets. With TMX coming on stream, access will improve further.

Canadian natural gas operators are also enjoying improved access through greater connectivity to U.S. regional markets and in limited cases access to LNG export terminals. Still to come is the LNG Canada export facility in 2025.

“Egress out of the basin has always been a limiting factor,” said Doig. “The industry is breathing sigh of relief on market access. Whether oil or natural gas, market access is getting better.”

Strategically, managing competing stakeholder priorities while building a resilient company positioned to take advantage of opportunities will be a significant challenge.

“It’s going to be hard,” he said. “Healthy risk management conversations are required. It is now so much more about risk trade off versus risk mitigation. We are often trained to mitigate risk but now we must accept there are conflicting risks and understand where we are trading one risk for another.”

Managing ESG risks

Operators need to find balance in investing to manage environmental risks while maintaining balance sheets and ensuring operational efficiency.

This means a continued focus on providing safe, secure energy while increasing the capital and resources committed to abandonment activity, water management, reducing impacts in the areas where companies operate, and investing in carbon reductions.

“Again, tradeoffs will be required. The energy transition is capital intensive but the cost of not working to limit the impacts of climate change is also very expensive.”

Economic reconciliation with Indigenous communities also must be a priority. Industry is advancing projects aligned with the recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action that ensure First Nations peoples have equitable access to jobs and training in the corporate sector and that their communities gain long-term substantiable benefits from economic development projects. Industry, in return, is gaining support from an important stakeholder in moving projects forward.

“Any partnership has risks but we are seeing the industry and First Nations partners developing strong, meaningful relationships that ensure large infrastructure projects progress,” said Doig. “There will continue to be incredible pressure on energy projects as there are individuals and groups that simply don’t want them, in any form. The more stakeholders that we have involved and committed to projects, the more likely they will proceed.”

Managing investor expectations

With high commodity prices in 2022 Canadian oil and gas operators were able to run robust capital programs while returning capital to investors. They were also able to pay off debt and rebuild more sustainable debt structures.

Operators saw a 45 per cent year-over-year increase in the WTI benchmark oil price in 2022, and a 48 per cent increase in AECO gas prices. Prices, however, have returned to earth, with average benchmark WTI prices down 23 per cent in the first four months compared to the 2022 average price, and AECO gas prices down 47 per cent.

Lower prices in 2023-2024 could impact how much capital is returned to investors and how much is spent on operations. Operators are working to put more rigour around how to manage investor expectations while executing on long range corporate goals, given commodity price volatility, said Doig.

“There is a lot of talk about how you deliver returns in times of high prices without making it a permanent expectation. Industry is trying to make it clearer to investors that when prices go up, returns go up, and when prices go down, so do returns. We will see how successful they are on their messaging and how receptive the investment community is to the message.”

Managing capital investment

Price volatility is also making capital investment decisions more challenging.

“At high pricing shorter term decisions that focus on harvesting at the highest price are attractive. With very low pricing just behind us it makes committing capital to new long-term investment decisions such as a new mine, a large new SAGD project, or offshore projects untenable. Trying to FID a large greenfield project has always been price sensitive. Now, with prices ranging from zero to $140 per barrel, it is very difficult.”

Increased access to global oil markets should take some of the volatility out of WCS prices, he added. “Canadian operators have always faced a double-edged sword of international prices and the price of getting oil out of the basin to markets. Hopefully, with TMX and other new access we will be left with just the transportation and quality differentials. However, we’ll continue to face the same volatility as the rest of the global industry.”

The same holds true on the gas side where increasingly Canadian production is competing on the worldwide stage. Canadian gas has good pipeline access to the Gulf Coast to U.S. LNG export terminals and operators are getting gas to regional markets where it is price advantaged. LNG Canada will increase market access.

“Marketing of Canadian natural gas will get increasingly more interesting and creative as additional price points and markets can be accessed by Canadians. A stable gas market will greatly assist upstream investment.”

While gas-weighted operators have targeted liquids rich basins in Canada due to high condensate prices in recent years, with increasing demand from power generators and LNG exports, dry gas development could pick up as well. But to keep things in perspective the U.S. also has large gas supplies that Canadians will compete with for market share, including increasing production from shale oil plays like the Permian.

“A strong gas price is great for the economics of oil wells where natural gas at times has been a cost of producing oil more so than incremental value from the well,” he said. “We shouldn’t lose sight that a lot of gas still must move south and compete with U.S. molecules. Discounts on Canadian gas are still there.”

M&A investment will continue to be challenged

While there is still pressure to consolidate assets in major plays in western Canada, it is unlikely we will see deal levels reach previous highs in 2023. Any deal making will be more opportunistic with operators weighing the economics of building versus buying assets, said Doig.

“Now that prices have tapered a bit the market should be more receptive to deals. The bid/ask spread could narrow,” he explained. “That said, more companies now have the financial capacity to do deals, creating more competition, and that may make some companies hesitate to transact.”

Download the 2023 Top Operators Report here.