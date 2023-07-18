Notice: Proceeding ID 432, Qualico Developments West Ltd., Northeast Edmonton

This notice provides a summary only. For more details, see the notice of hearing at www.aer.ca under Regulating Development > Project Application > Notices > Hearing Notices.

A hearing will be held to consider:

A reconsideration of the Alberta Energy Regulator’s decision declining to decided amended application no. 1932335 dated April 20, 2022, for the alteration of certain existing pipelines in the Horse Hill area of northeast Edmonton. See map for more details. The hearing will be scheduled after requests to participate are filed.

Information about the hearing:

For a copy of the hearing materials, or for information on AER procedures, contact the hearing coordinator, Elaine Arruda.

Participation:

If you want to participate in the hearing, you must file a request to participate by July 27, 2023.

Information on how to request to participate is provided in the notice of hearing. For more information about the hearing process, including about funding, see the EnerFAQ Having Your Say at an AER Hearing at www.aer.ca or contact the hearing coordinator.

Elaine Arruda, AER Hearing Coordinator, phone: 403-297-7365, email: elaine.arruda@aer.ca

Issued at Calgary, Alberta, on July 17, 2023.

