Fluor Reaches Milestone On LNG Canada Construction With Arrival Of Final Module

With the arrival of the last module by ship from its fabrication yard in Zhuhai, China, Fluor Corporation has completed the module fabrication program on the LNG Canada project in Kitimat.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more