Western Canadian Second Half M&A Outlook Tepid

While relatively healthy in terms of the dollar figure, total western Canadian oil and gas sector merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in the first half of 2023 was largely dominated by two larger deals, say industry M&A analysts.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more