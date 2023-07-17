Helium Evolution Confirms Spudding Of Third Farmout Well

Helium Evolution Incorporated says its farm-in partner, North American Helium Inc. (NAH), has confirmed that NAH has spud the third farmout well at 12-11-05-10W3 (Test Well #3) on farmout lands within Block 1 at Mankota in Saskatchewan.

