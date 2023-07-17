DOB Land Sale Analysis: Pouce Coupe, Nipisi, Edson And Chambers Parcels Highlight Alberta’s July 12 Sale

In the July 12 land sale, the province sold 26,016 hectares of P&NG leases and licences bringing in $7.96 million. In addition, 1,152 hectares of oilsands leases sold for $0.29 million. This brings the total cumulative bonus paid to-date for the year in Alberta to $241.38 million.

